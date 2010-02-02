Meet Jonathan Blankfein, Lloyd's Son, And The Newest Member Of Goldman's Analyst Class

This is Jonathan Blankfein, son of Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.



He’s currently enrolled at Harvard, and is about to graduate.

We’ve learned that this summer, he will start training as a member of Goldman’s newest analyst class.

When, as a freshman, he was asked about Harvard’s new president, Dr. Drew Faust (who like her name suggests, likely entered into a pact with the devil), Jonathan said,

“I guess it’s cool. It’s been a little warmer here and we haven’t lost a basketball game since Faust got here.”

We’ve heard Jonathan is a stand-up guy, and he’s writing what sounds like a fascinating, and highly relevant senior thesis.

His topic: “The Origins of the Safety Fund System (1829-1837).”

The Safety Fund (1829-1866) required that each bank contribute to a common fund. Whenever a bank failed, this fund would be used to settle its debts.

Basically, he’s examining an early incarnation of the FDIC, and arguably getting at the roots of moral hazard.

