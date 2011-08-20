A Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Could Be Out For The Preseason After Injuring Himself In A Locker Room Fist Fight

Photo: YouTube

Chiefs first-round pick Jonathan Baldwin could miss the rest of the preseason after injuring his wrist in a fist fight with teammate Thomas Jones on Wednesday.Kansas City radio host Nick Wright broke the news this morning.



Later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that it happened.

A Chiefs blog reported that the wide receiver was conspicuously absent from practice today.

Looks like we know why.

