A Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Could Be Out For The Preseason After Injuring Himself In A Locker Room Fist Fight

Photo: YouTube
Chiefs first-round pick Jonathan Baldwin could miss the rest of the preseason after injuring his wrist in a fist fight with teammate Thomas Jones on Wednesday.Kansas City radio host Nick Wright broke the news this morning.
Later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that it happened.
A Chiefs blog reported that the wide receiver was conspicuously absent from practice today.
Looks like we know why.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.