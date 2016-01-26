This weekend's massive blizzard was the second biggest in New York City history

Winter Storm Jonas was the second biggest snowstorm in New York City history.

The storm dropped a whopping 26.8 inches of powder in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service — just short of the 26.9-inch record set in 2006, Reuters reports.

Heavy snow and high winds battered the city Friday night through Saturday night, bringing the city to a standstill.

Thousands of flights were canceled, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a travel ban on city roads Saturday afternoon. The Southern Jersey shore also suffered severe flooding, The New York Times reports.

Washington, DC, also got hammered with as much as 26 inches of snow in parts of the city. The last time the city saw that much snow was in 1922, when a record 28 inches fell. Meanwhile, some parts of Maryland and Virginia got more than three feet of snow.

Here’s how Jonas stacks up with other major northeast snowstorms, from the Knickerbocker Storm of 1922 to the more recent Snowmageddon of 2010:

Snowmageddon

This massive Nor’easter that struck the Mid-Atlantic on Feb. 5-6, 2010 brought a record snowfall of 17.8 inches in DC. The storm shut down the Federal government for almost a week, forced airports to close, made roads impassable, and cut off power to more than 200,000 people.

President’s Day storm of 2003

A major snowstorm hit eastern New York and western New England on Feb. 14-19, 2003. The heaviest snowfalls were southeast of the Capital District near Albany, with up to 2 feet in the Berkshires. It was the snowiest winter on record for Albany, with a total of more than 105 inches recorded.

Blizzard of 1996

Another giant Nor’easter shut down the East Coast from Boston to DC for nearly a week from January 6-8, 1996. DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston saw snowfalls of 19 to 31 inches, with 5- to 8-foot snow drifts. The storm was responsible for more than $500 million in damage, contributed to 60 deaths, and brought travel and commerce to a crawl for five days afterward.

Knickerbocker Storm of 1922

The biggest snowstorm on record in DC occurred during Jan. 27-28, 1922, when 28 inches of snow were recorded. The storm was named after the Knickerbocker Theatre, which collapsed during Jan. 28, killing 98 people and injuring 133.

