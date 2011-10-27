An NHL Goalie Is Plastering Pictures Of Mustaches All Over His Mask To Promote Men's Heath Awareness

For an NHL goalie, the hockey mask is the greatest form of expression.



They’ve been designed to pay tribute. And for comic relief.

Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonas Hiller found a way to bridge that gap – mustaches.

As you may or may not know, November is known to many men as “Movember.” All month, men are encouraged to grow mustaches to raise awareness for men’s health issues.

So Hiller fashioned his mask with pictures of his Ducks’ teammates. All sporting various mustachioed looks.

Amusing. And for a good cause. Can’t beat that.

Photo: Sportsgrid

