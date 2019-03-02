Here’s the band at their first Kids’ Choice Awards appearance in April 2006. The Jonas Brothers at Nickelodeon’s 19th Kids’ Choice Awards. SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images Nick Jonas wore an Ed Hardy shirt and Joe’s hoodie sleeves included thumb cutouts.

At a 2006 appearance on MTV’s popular show “Total Request Live,” the band chose laid-back clothes and goofed around behind-the-scenes. The Jonas Brothers at ‘Total Request Live’ in March 2006. Jason DeCrow/AP Wearing T-shirts over long sleeved tops was a popular trend at the time.

The brothers matched with black, grey, and white hues at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards. The Jonas Brothers at the Teen Choice Awards in California on August 26, 2007. Chris Pizzello/AP Joe’s short hair grew out and he started rocking a side part. He also wore his tie under his collar while Kevin accessorized with a scarf-like garment. At nearly 15 years old, Nick channeled his inner businessman for his outfit.

Joe’s hair defied gravity at the November 2007 American Music Awards. The Jonas Brothers also performed at the 2007 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. David Livingston/Getty Images “I have a few hair and facial hair regrets,” Joe told GQ in 2015 . “I had long hair to my shoulders at one point and I would flat-iron my hair so that it would point out. It was like I was an animated character. Someone taught me how to do it and I sort of got addicted to it. As I got older I realized that was kind of an abnormal thing to do.”

In January 2008, Nick’s curly locks covered his entire forehead. The Jonas Brothers in Burbank, California in January 2008. Matt Sayles/AP Kevin’s hairstyle remained relatively the same, but Joe was still addicted to straightening his hair.

The Jonas Brothers’ 2008 KCA outfits featured bits of green that perfectly fit with the show’s signature slime. At the 21st Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2008, the group won the orange blimp for favorite music group. Chris Pizzello/AP “I think we hit that age where we didn’t want to be kids anymore, and we were trying to be adults,” Joe recalled during an interview with People in 2017. “We wore really oversized suits to the Kids’ Choice Awards, which is just kinda fun and wild and crazy.” He added: “I’m not saying it was a bad look! It just probably a little bit premature and wasn’t right, exactly. I had an ascot underneath. It was really great. I think we were one step away from top hats! Which we ended up doing, as well, for a while.”

Here’s Kevin accessorizing with a scarf, Joe wearing a skinny tie, and Nick rocking a striped polo in May 2008. The Jonas Brothers on the red carpet for the Disney Channel Games in 2008. Reinhold Matay/AP For a few summers, Disney Channel rounded up the network’s stars to compete in a series of obstacles. It was known as the “Disney Channel Games.”

In June 2008, Nick, Joe, and Kevin refined their styles for the premiere of “Camp Rock.” The Jonas Brothers at the ‘Camp Rock’ premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Evan Agostini/AP Nick also started keeping his curls at a shorter length.

At the Teen Choice Awards in 2008, Nick wore a white outfit and a dark blue V-neck shirt underneath. The Jonas Brothers at the Teen Choice Awards in August 2008. Chris Pizzello/AP They dominated the awards show that year, taking home wins for choice breakout group, choice music single (for “When You Look Me in the Eyes”), choice music love song (also for “When You Look Me in the Eyes”), choice summer song (for “Burnin’ Up”), most fanatic fans, choice male hotties, and choice male red carpet icons.

Joe rolled up his sleeves for the September 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. The Jonas Brothers at the MTV VMAs. Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Joe went all-out with blue piping on his blazer, a navy shirt underneath, and a striped tie. Meanwhile, Kevin chose all-black attire.

They wore sweaters and ties at a book signing in November 2008. The Jonas Brothers at Barnes & Noble in New York City on November 28, 2008. Charles Sykes/AP The band released a book called “Burning Up: On Tour With the Jonas Brothers.” As suggested by the title, it gave fans a glimpse into their touring adventures and featured behind-the-scenes photos and commentary.

The band looked spiffy in black outfits at the 2009 Golden Globes. At the Golden Globes, they presented the award for best animated feature. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Nick chose a Burberry suit, Joe selected a Dior Homme suit, and Kevin wore Emporio Armani for Product Red.

At the 2009 Grammys, Nick wore Burberry while his older siblings wore Versace and bow ties. The Jonas Brothers at the 51st Grammys at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images That night, the band was nominated for best new artist.

White-framed glasses were necessary for the premiere of their 3-D movie, “Jonas Brothers: 3-D Concert Experience” in 2009. The Jonas Brothers at the premiere of their concert movie at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on February 24, 2009. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images The concert film featured appearances from Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift.

By the 2009 KCAs, the guys seemed comfortable not wearing coordinating outfits. The Jonas Brothers at the 22nd Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Chris Pizzello/AP Joe’s hair grew out into a curly mop, while Kevin and Nick’s styles remained the same.

Months later at the 2009 MTV European Music Awards, Joe once again changed his hairstyle. The Jonas Brothers at the MTV European Music Awards in Berlin, Germany on November 5, 2009. Joel Ryan/AP They were nominated for best group.

Joe wore thick-framed glasses at the 2010 Grammys. The Jonas Brothers at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 31, 2010. Chris Pizzello/AP Kevin wore a Lanvin suit, Joe picked a Dolce & Gabbana suit, and Nick chose a Gucci suit.

At the 23rd KCAs in March 2010, Kevin wore a striped outfit and Nick paired a multicolored bow tie with a tan jacket. The Jonas Brothers at Nickelodeon’s 23rd Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 27, 2010. Chris Pizzello/AP Meanwhile, Joe wore a gray jacket and a white V-neck shirt.

Here’s a photo from Joe’s top hat phase. The Jonas Brothers at the Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California on May 13, 2010. Chris Pizzello/AP This is also the year that “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” was released.

The siblings cleaned up nicely at the 2012 Met Gala with tuxedos and black bow ties. The Jonas Brothers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012. Charles Sykes/AP Nick rocked custom Richard Chai, Joe chose Calvin Klein Collection, and Kevin wore Black Fleece by Brooks Brothers.

Fans were distraught when Joe shaved off most of his hair in June 2013. It grew back a bit by the time the Teen Choice Awards took place two months later. The Jonas Brothers at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheater on August 11, 2013. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Joe showed off the dramatic transformation on Instagram and Vine A few months later, in October, the band announced that they were breaking up and not releasing a fifth album that was already in the works. The stars cited frequent arguments as the reason for their split and Nick was the one to initiate the separation. “In a nutshell, I said, ‘Look, I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time without addressing them. I think this train will fall off the tracks without really getting real about some of the concerns and some of the limitations that we may feel as individuals in the group,'” Nick said on “Good Morning America.” “It was a tough conversation … It was the first time we really had that real conversation.”

Despite the group’s split, they were photographed together a few times. Here they are at New York Fashion Week in September 2013. Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas at the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge in September 2013. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Nick started styling his hair a bit differently, with the front section neatly combed upwards.

Nick attended the 2015 Grammys without his siblings, wearing a buttoned up white shirt and a gray striped suit. Nick Jonas at the 57th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, February 8, 2015. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP That night, he presented the award for best country album.

Following the success of solo tracks “Chains” and “Jealous,” Nick showed off his biceps while performing in California in May 2015. Nick Jonas performing at Wango Tango in May 2015. Rich Fury/Invision/AP Fans became aware of Nick’s ripped physique after he posted a shirtless photo on Instagram in 2013. He continued working out after landing a role as an MMA fighter named Nate on the series “Kingdom,” which lasted from 2014 to 2017.

While the Jonas Brothers were on hiatus, Joe formed a band called DNCE. He also dyed part of his hair teal. DNCE at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in November 2015. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The group consisted of Joe, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, and Cole Whittle. They released the song “Cake by the Ocean” in September 2015 and the track became a chart-topper.

Nick Jonas stepped out with a buzz cut at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2016. Nick Jonas at the Vanity Fair Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 28, 2016. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP “I shaved it because I was shooting ‘Kingdom,’ and I wanted to look different,” he told MTV News . “And I wanted to have a bit of a harder look, and I felt like — and other people felt like — when I have a shaved head that I do look that way, but more menacing.”

At one point, Joe completely shaved off the hair on the left and right sides of his head. DNCE at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in December 2016. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP He showed off the look at the Z100 Jingle Ball in December 2016.

And then he went back to a buzz cut, as seen at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Joe Jonas at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 26, 2017. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Joe wore Ermenegildo Zegna Couture to the event.

In May 2017, Nick attended the Met Gala with future-wife Priyanka Chopra. They both wore outfits designed by Ralph Lauren. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala in 2017. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun,” Chopra told Jimmy Kimmel after fans began speculating that the two stars were dating. At that point, they weren’t dating. But the following year, their whirlwind relationship was in full swing.

You might have forgotten about the time in 2017 when Joe wore a mustache. Joe Jonas on September 26, 2017. Christopher Smith/Invision/AP The look was polarizing among fans

In December 2017, Joe reunited with Nick at the premiere for his movie, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Joe still had facial hair, but he got rid of the full-blown mustache.

The three brothers rocked leather jackets while sitting in the front row at a New York Fashion Week show in January 2018. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas in January 2018. Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images They were in attendance for John Varvatos’ fashion show.

In October 2018, Joe and now-wife Sophie Turner made a stylish duo at Paris Fashion Week. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the Louis Vuitton show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2018. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Joe’s mop of curls returned.

Following two elaborate wedding ceremonies in India in December 2018, Nick and Chopra wore elegant outfits to their many receptions. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India. Rajanish Kakade/AP Nick was even crowned GQ’s most stylish man of 2018

The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scene as a band in 2019, looking all grown up. The Jonas Brothers at SiriusXM studios on March 1, 2019 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM Nowadays, they pick looks that reflect their personal styles.

At the premiere of their Amazon documentary in June, Nick and Kevin wore similar colors while Joe dressed in a mustard shirt. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas in June 2019. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP In their documentary, titled “Chasing Happiness,” the stars revealed that their Disney Channel sitcom “stunted” their growth

They wear bright, colorful outfits on their Happiness Begins tour. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas performing in Toronto, Canada in August 2019. Arthur Mola/Invision/AP The hues range from hot pink to forest green.

At the 2019 MTV VMAs, the Jonas Brothers wore black and gray clothing. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, August 26, 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP They also performed “Sucker” and “Only Human” from New Jersey’s Asbury Park.

They wore outfits with similar hues and patterns at the 2020 Grammys. Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas attend the 2020 Grammys. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images That night, they performed “What a Man Gotta Do” and played a small portion of a then-unreleased track called “Five More Minutes.” Their stage looks all had patterns that incorporated a gold color.

The siblings wore varying shades of pink, purple, and brown at an event in February 2020. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas in February 2020. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Nick wore a head-to-toe pink outfit, Kevin chose an all-brown ensemble, and Joe wore shades of purple at a 2020 gala called An Unforgettable Evening in Beverly Hills, California.