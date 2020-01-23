Watch the Jonas Brothers drink alcohol out of baby bottles and drunkenly write a pop song in 5 minutes

Olivia Singh
NBCThe Jonas Brothers went day drinking with Seth Meyers.
  • The Jonas Brothers – comprised of Nick Jonas,Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – went day drinking with “Late Night With Seth Meyers” host Seth Meyers in a segment that was released on Tuesday.
  • They were joined by Meyers’ own sibling, Josh Meyers, and his “brother in case of emergency,” Jack McBrayer.
  • The six stars went to The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Brooklyn, New York and enjoyed plenty of alcoholic beverages, including one that they sipped from baby bottles.
  • The band was tested on their knowledge of famous brothers, played shuffleboard with their faces glued on the pucks, and wrote a pop song in five minutes based on a random prompt pulled out of a bucket.
  • Joe appeared to get so tipsy that he forgot how to spell the word “nine” while songwriting.
  • Watch the full video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

