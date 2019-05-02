- The Jonas Brothers have been in the spotlight since the mid-2000s.
- There are some things fans might not know about siblings Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas.
- Nick and Joe named Daniel Craig as their celebrity crush and Kevin is the subject of a popular meme.
The album was released in June 2009 and was the last one that band put out before their 2013 breakup.
“Lines, Vines and Trying Times” featured “Paranoid,” their duet with Miley Cyrus called “Before the Storm,” and “Fly with Me” (which was played during the end credits of “Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian”).
“I think my flat iron hair [which he modeled after German musician Bill Kaulitz from the group Tokio Hotel] and my squeaky voice are a little embarrassing. Also, I watch it now and realize it was so many years ago, it is really bad quality. It just reminds me of how much older I am now.”
He added: “When I see old merchandise from ‘Camp Rock’ days or somebody is like, ‘Oh my god, “Camp Rock” is my jam,’ I really have a hard time believing them.”
“It’s actually a really funny story because we were legit late for something and Kevin was waiting on the corner,” Joe wrote. “Nick and I were both together and we were heading to meet up with Kevin and he was just waiting on the corner looking at his phone, and now that it’s like a part of the whole meme family. I’m really proud.”
Joe went on to say that Kevin was probably not fond of the meme at first, but he has since come to “appreciate” it.
The Jonas Brothers also poked fun at the Internet joke while performing an updated version of “Year 3000” on CBS’ “Late Late Show With James Corden” in March 2019.
Joe has several additional tattoos, like a slice of cake (in honor of his hit DNCE song “Cake by the Ocean”), two ropes joined together, an axe, an image of his grandfather, and a portrait of Freddie Mercury. He and now-wife Sophie Turner also have matching “Toy Story”-inspired tattoos.
Meanwhile, Kevin has four birds inked on his arm in honor of his wife and two children, plus a tattoo inspired by Danielle’s look in the “Sucker” music video.
“She’s very connected to Nick,” he said. Kevin added that his daughter used to push Chopra’s hand off Nick, but now “they’re cool.”
“I have had multiple Daniel Craig birthday cakes in my life,” he said. “One was a photo of him coming out of the water from ‘Casino Royale’ and they made it into a cake. Obviously, Matthew McConaughey is one, too. I think he’s the man.”