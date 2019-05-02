Kevin is the subject of a meme called “Lonely Kevin.”

“It’s actually a really funny story because we were legit late for something and Kevin was waiting on the corner,” Joe wrote. “Nick and I were both together and we were heading to meet up with Kevin and he was just waiting on the corner looking at his phone, and now that it’s like a part of the whole meme family. I’m really proud.”

Joe went on to say that Kevin was probably not fond of the meme at first, but he has since come to “appreciate” it.

The Jonas Brothers also poked fun at the Internet joke while performing an updated version of “Year 3000” on CBS’ “Late Late Show With James Corden” in March 2019.