Nick got his driver’s license on the same day that the band shot the album cover for “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” the Jonas Brothers’ fourth album.

The singer revealed the fun fact during an interview with Us Weekly

The album was released in June 2009 and was the last one that band put out before their 2013 breakup.

“Lines, Vines and Trying Times” featured “Paranoid,” their duet with Miley Cyrus called “Before the Storm,” and “Fly with Me” (which was played during the end credits of “Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian”).