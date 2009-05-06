Jonas Brothers Fail To Match Miley Cyrus In TV Ratings

Sure the Jonas Brothers may be a chart-topping band, but if Disney thought the sibling trio would be a multiplatform sensation like Miley Cyrus, it’s looking more and more like the Mouse House missed on that one.



The brothers Jonas already failed to match Miley with their own 3-D movie this winter. The Jonas Brothers: The 3-D Concert Experience has only grossed $21.1 million worldwide, $19.2 million of which came from the U.S. And now their heavily-hyped new TV show, JONAS, has fallen short of Miley’s ratings juggernaut Hannah Montana.

JONAS grabbed 4 million viewers for its Saturday night premiere (nothing to sneeze at), but that’s less than the number of people who have tuned in for new episodes of Hannah Montana this season. Miley regularly attracts more than 4 million viewers an episode. The April 19 episode of Hannah Montana alone scored 4.8 million viewers. And JONAS also fell short of the ratings for the season premiere of Disney’s new hit, Sonny With a Chance, which drew 4.1 million viewers in February. JONAS is also Disney’s lowest-rated live-action series premiere among kids 6-11 since the channel bowed Life With Derek in 2005.

Disney better get moving on that Sonny With a Chance movie because it doesn’t look like the Jonas Brothers will be screen sensations.

