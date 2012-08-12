The Latest Bizarre Twists In The Mystery Of Two Deaths At A Pharma CEO's Mansion

Jonah Shacknai and Rebecca Zahau

Photo: ABC News

More than a year after a pair of mysterious deaths at the home of pharma CEO Jonah Shacknai, there’s a new twist in the case.Shacknai’s 6-year-old son Max died in July 2011 after taking a tumble inside his Coronado, Calif. summer home.



Two days after the boy’s fall, Shacknai’s 32-year-old girlfriend, Rebecca Zahau, who was watching Max when he apparently fell, was found dead herself.

Zahau was found hanging naked, with her feet and legs bound. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Shacknai’s ex-wife Dina now claims Max’s fall was no accident and Zahau was somehow responsible, NBC San Diego reported this week.

In light of new developments, Business Insider decided to take a look at everything we know about the scandal that plagued Medicis Pharmaceutical CEO Jonah Shacknai, who’s not a suspect in the case.

