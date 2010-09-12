Jonah Peretti: The Twitter Universe Really Isn't As Large As We Think It Is

“Twitter isn’t that big at moving tons of traffic around the web,” says BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti.



In fact, Peretti tells us that lesser known sites like StumbleUpon move more traffic than the seemingly popular social network.

Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Jonah Peretti HERE >

Don’t Miss…

– Jonah Peretti Explains Why A Picture Of Lindsay Lohan’s Side Boob Won’t Turn Viral

– LearnVest Founder: Here’s How To Get $4 Million In Funding In 4 Weeks

– Shopkick CEO: Here’s Why Big Retail Stores Like Best Buy Are Betting On My iPhone Shopping Startup

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.