BuzzFeed Founder Jonah Peretti Explains Why A Picture Of Lindsay Lohan's Side Boob Won't Turn Viral

Even though a lot of people will click to see a photo of Lindsay Lohan’s side boob, the picture will never turn viral.



Why? Because it would be straight up awkward to share with your Facebook friends and Twitter followers a photo of a side boob, says Jonah Peretti.

As a co-founder of The Huffington Post several years ago and, more recently, BuzzFeed, a website that tracks viral content, Jonah Peretti knows a thing or two about viral media.

Peretti explains how content turns viral and how BuzzFeed is able to track it all.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

