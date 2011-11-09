WATCH: Jonah Peretti's Awesome Presentation On Creating 'New Planking' Viral Content

How do you come up with cool ideas destined to become viral?



This is the ultimate question for marketers.

Buzzfeed founder Jonah Peretti gave an awesome presentation about creating viral content at our Social Media Analytics conference this month.

His team got their inspiration from the popular planking movement and came up with strategies on how to develop ideas into viral campaigns.

As a result, horsemaning or fake beheading (a popular way to take photos in the 1920s) was revived, and razorbombing was born.

Watch the hilarious presentation below.

Don’t Miss: PepsiCo Has Built An Awesome “Mission Control” centre To Track Social Media About Gatorade >

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Zachary Lichaa

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.