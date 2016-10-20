BuzzFeed's CEO just made an explosive claim about Ivanka Trump's own alleged lewd language

Photo: Getty

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti expressed surprise that Ivanka Trump would be shocked by the lewd language her father used on the leaked “Access Hollywood” tape.

“I met her once & she casually said: ‘I’ve never seen a mulatto c***, but I’d like to!'” Peretti wrote in a tweet.

BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith then tweeted “Is there a doctor on this flight @united,” seemingly in response to Peretti’s comments. Smith followed that with, “We are covering this like everyone else,” attaching a screenshot from BuzzFeed’s US head of news, Shani Hilton, addressed to Peretti with the subject: “Urgent press request.”

BuzzFeed confirmed that Peretti was indeed the author of the tweet.

Peretti and BuzzFeed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

