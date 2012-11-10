Jonah Hill Is Having A Hilariously High School Twitter Feud With CNN Anchor Don Lemon

CNN anchor Don Lemon was fresh off election coverage and spending six hours in an airport when he encountered actor Jonah Hill at a hotel this week.



When the 46-year-old TV journalist approached Hill to tell the “Get Him To The Greek” star he was a fan, Hill’s handshake was apparently not up to Lemon’s standards.

Lemon tweeted:

Photo: Twitter

Hill, who initially responded via Twitter but has since removed his tweets, wrote back saying: “I said hi. What do you want me to do, move in with you? I was in a hurry. Didn’t realise you were a 12 year old girl. Peace.”

To which the openly-gay Lemon responded:

Photo: Twitter

But Hill didn’t like the accusation, and tweeted back: “I walked out of the restroom and found you waiting for me. Shook hands, said hi and was on my way. Sorry if you found that rude.”

Lemon’s final response to the actor read:

Photo: Twitter

While Hill dropped it after that, Lemon proceeded to go on CNN and talk about the incident on-air.Watch video of Lemon talking about the encounter on “Starting Point with Soledad O’Brien” … here.

Eventually, one of the members of the CNN panel suggested a smokeout as a truce, adding, “Your love of marijuana could bring you guys together.”

