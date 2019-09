Jonah Hill plays the Joaquin Phoenix character in an amazing spoof of Spike Jonze’s “Her.”

But in the parody called “Me,” the operating system voice is that of Hill and he immediately falls in love with himself.

And then Michael Cera makes an amazing cameo as Hill’s doppelganger. Watch below:

