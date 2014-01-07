Jonah Hill Says 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Behaviour 'Leads To A Very Bad Ending'

Michael Buckner/Getty Jonah Hill defended ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ during a brunch honouring him at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

Last week, Leonardo DiCaprio slammed “The Wolf of Wall Street” character he portrays, Jordan Belfort, as “everything that’s wrong with the world we live in.”

DiCaprio went on to defend director Martin Scorsese for allowing “the freedom of this almost hypnotic, drug-infused, wild ride that these characters go on,” despite some audiences’ negative reactions.

Now Jonah Hill, too, is defending the film he also stars in.

During Variety’s brunch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Hill explained:

“I personally take away the message from the film that this behaviour, this lifestyle, leads to a very bad ending. I think the movie is not glorifying this behaviour, it is showing that it leads to bad places whether their judicial punishment doesn’t reflect that is one thing. Where your life ends up, who you are as a person, is another.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.