Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady turned heads in matching powder-blue suits for their red-carpet debut as a couple

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady made their red-carpet debut as a couple wearing matching Gucci suits.

The couple first went public with their relationship back in September.

Hill described him and Brady as “glam space twins” while she said she “felt like a queen.”

Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Sarah Brady made their red-carpet debut as a couple by wearing identical Gucci suits to the “Don’t Look Up” premiere on Sunday.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in a September Instagram post by Hill, arrived at the Netflix-hosted event in New York City matching from head to toe. They both sported a fitted Gucci suit and jacquard mules from Manolo Blahnik, according to PopSugar.

In separate Instagram posts from the evening that they shared on Monday, Hill, who stars in “Don’t Look Up” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and Brady credited stylist Ezra Woods for creating their looks.

Captioning Instagram pictures of him and Brady dressed for the event, Hill thanked Woods for “coming out of retirement” to style the pair as “glam space twins.”

Meanwhile, Brady, who describes herself as a surfer and future lawyer in her Instagram bio, captioned her own post saying she was honored to accompany Hill to the premiere as his date.

“Not surprised you’ve helped create another amazing film for the world,” she wrote, before thanking Woods for styling them “so beautifully.”

“I felt like a queen last night,” she added.

The couple personalized their looks with a variety of unique brooches and jewelry. Hill opted for a low-hanging light blue beaded necklace while Brady chose to layer two necklaces and complement her slicked-back hair with matching earrings.

It’s not the first time the pair showed their love for matching. Brady shared an Instagram selfie with Hill on November 5 showing the couple wearing identical green sweaters.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “We’re that annoying mushy gushy couple that wears matching outfits all the time cause we think we’re cute together.”

Ezra Woods and representatives for Gucci and Manolo Blahnik did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.