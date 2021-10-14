Jonah Hill asks fans to stop commenting on his body on Instagram, even if they ‘mean well’

Jonah Hill. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jonah Hill is asking fans to stop commenting on his body.

In an Instagram post, the actor said ” it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good.”

Hill previously spoke about his “childhood insecurities” and being in a “happy place” at 37.

Jonah Hill asked his 3.1 million followers on Instagram to stop talking about his body, even if it’s being done in good faith.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” the 37-year-old actor wrote on Instagram. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

In the comments of his post, Hill received support from fellow celebrities such as SZA, who wrote: “Absolutely love you. Thank you!!”

“SNL” star Aidy Bryant also commented with a simple emoji showing a green checkmark. Hill’s sister, actress Beanie Feldstein, cheered him on with the comment and emoji combo: “THATS ???? MY ???? BROTHER ????”

Other celebrities have been vocal about not receiving unwanted attention for their physical transformations. Just this week, singer Halsey (who recently had a baby) also addressed public comments they receive about their body.

“I did ‘SNL’ two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “That was a weird feeling.”

Earlier this year, Hill opened up about his “childhood insecurities.” As reported by Insider’s Gabby Landsverk, Hill addressed a Daily Mail article featuring paparazzi photos of him without a shirt on.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill wrote on Instagram. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

He continued: “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”