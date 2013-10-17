HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Billionaire Philanthropist Is Selling His Central Park Penthouse For $US48 Million

Jon Stryker, a

philanthropistand heir to a surgical and hospital supply fortune, is selling his duplex penthouse overlooking Central Park for $US48 million,

according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The 5,600-square-foot apartment is at the top of the Prásadá building on New York’s 65th Street and Central Park West.

Stryker originally paid $US12.8 million for the two neighbouring apartments back in 2002, which was at that time the most expensive apartment purchase in the history of the Upper West Side.

The home, which is currently being sold through real estate agent Brown Harris Stevens, has 12 rooms with plenty of windows, as well as two terraces that look out over the park.

