HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Sells His Oceanfront Palm Beach Estate For $US43 Million

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Stryker has sold his stunning Palm Beach compound for $US42.9 million, according to ThePalm Beach Daily News.

It was reportedly purchased by Peter Wood, a British businessman. Stryker sold his Central Park West penthouse for $US42 million earlier this year.

The 2.6-acre estate consists of three separate properties, including one that belonged to Jimmy Buffett and his wife before they sold it to Stryker in 2010. The other two properties on the estate are a half-acre vacant lot and a recently restored 1920s-era home.

According to the Daily News, it was the most expensive sale in swanky Palm Beach since last May, when radio personality Howard Stern paid a whopping $US52 million for an oceanfront property.

