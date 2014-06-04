HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Sells His Oceanfront Palm Beach Estate For $US43 Million

Jill Comoletti
440x660 1via Corcoran

Billionaire and philanthropist Jon Stryker has sold his stunning Palm Beach compound for $US42.9 million, according to ThePalm Beach Daily News.

It was reportedly purchased by Peter Wood, a British businessman. Stryker sold his Central Park West penthouse for $US42 million earlier this year.

The 2.6-acre estate consists of three separate properties, including one that belonged to Jimmy Buffett and his wife before they sold it to Stryker in 2010. The other two properties on the estate are a half-acre vacant lot and a recently restored 1920s-era home.

According to the Daily News, it was the most expensive sale in swanky Palm Beach since last May, when radio personality Howard Stern paid a whopping $US52 million for an oceanfront property.

This estate consists of three properties and sits on 2.6 acres on the Atlantic Ocean.

The pool at this Spanish-style property is perfect for cooling off on a hot day.

The golden accents in the living room give the space a luxurious feel.

The master bedroom has a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

This courtyard makes it easy to entertain guests by the pool.

Then invite your guests to have dinner in the elegant dining room.

This seating area is perfect for relaxing after a day at the beach.

You can bounce between the pool and the ocean all day.

The home's tropical entrance makes you feel like you're in paradise.

You can play tennis in the sun and cool off in the shade.

This large patio is surrounded by greenery.

Now see the other property this billionaire recently sold.

Billionaire Philanthropist Sells His Central Park West Penthouse For $US42 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.