HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Philanthropist Sells His Central Park West Penthouse For $US42 Million

Jon Stryker, a philanthropist and heir to a surgical and hospital supply fortune, has sold his duplex penthouse overlooking Central Park for $US42 million, according to The Real Deal.

Stryker originally listed the property back in October 2013 for $US48 million. The identity of the buyer remains unknown.

The 5,600-square-foot apartment is at the top of the Prásadá building on New York’s 65th Street and Central Park West.

Stryker originally paid $US12.8 million for the two neighbouring apartments back in 2002, which, at that time, was the most expensive apartment purchase in the history of the Upper West Side.

The home, which was sold through real estate agent Brown Harris Stevens, has 12 rooms with plenty of windows, as well as two terraces that look out over the park.

