HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Philanthropist Sells His Central Park West Penthouse For $US42 Million

Jon Stryker, a philanthropist and heir to a surgical and hospital supply fortune, has sold his duplex penthouse overlooking Central Park for $US42 million, according to The Real Deal.
Stryker originally listed the property back in October 2013 for $US48 million. The identity of the buyer remains unknown.
The 5,600-square-foot apartment is at the top of the Prásadá building on New York’s 65th Street and Central Park West.
Stryker originally paid $US12.8 million for the two neighbouring apartments back in 2002, which, at that time, was the most expensive apartment purchase in the history of the Upper West Side.
The home, which was sold through real estate agent Brown Harris Stevens, has 12 rooms with plenty of windows, as well as two terraces that look out over the park.
This is the Prásadá building on the Upper West Side. It was built in the French Second Empire style.
Brown Harris Stevens says there are a total of 45 windows through the penthouse, most of which look out toward Central Park.
There are four bedrooms in the home, as well as a study that could also be converted into a fifth bedroom.
In addition to the 5,600 square feet of interior space, the duplex has approximately 2,500 square feet of outdoor space.
Whoever bought the $US42 million home will also have access to a staircase that leads up to the tower's rooftop terrace that has 360-degree views of the city.
