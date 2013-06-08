Jon Stewart Signs Off 'The Daily Show' As John Oliver Takes Over

“The Daily Show”John Oliver takes over “The Daily Show” for 12 weeks as John Stewart directs a movie.In March, Jon Stewart announced he would be taking a 12-week hiatus from his hosting duties at “The Daily Show” to direct a feature film he wrote.



So while Stewart is off filming “Rosewater” — the story of BBC journalist Maziar Bahari’s 2009 arrest by the Iranian government while covering an election protest — “Daily Show” correspondent John Oliver will be taking over his desk.

On Thursday night, the time officially came for Stewart to sign off and pass the baton to Oliver.

Stewart assured audiences that Oliver would be a more than capable replacement, promising to check in to make sure he was “feeding the plants and watering the children.”

“This show will be much classier while he is hosting. You have my word that on my return, it will instantly drop back to the level you have long expected of it,” said Stewart, who also joked that he was taking a break to undergo a “massive plastic surgery makeover.”

“I will miss you far more than you will miss me and I can’t wait to get back,” added Stewart. “Thank you for your indulgence.”

But never serious for long, Stewart’s sign-off then took a comedic turn. Watch below:

