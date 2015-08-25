Jon Stewart's epic betrayal of John Cena shocked the WWE universe

Recently retired “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart sent shock waves through the WWE fanbase on Sunday night when he betrayed WWE United States Champion John Cena in a move that cost the wrestler his championship. Stewart was the official host of the Summerslam pay-per-view event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Stewart interfered during the “Title for Title” match between Cena and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Folding chair in hand, Stewart entered the ring presumably to help Cena. However he shocked everyone when he attacked Cena with the folding chair, allowing Rollins to get the win.

Stewart has performed on WWE broadcasts as recently as last March when he was in a feud with Rollins, who also appeared on the “Daily Show.” We’ll have to tune into “Monday Night Raw” to see if Stewart offers an explanation for his betrayal of Cena.

Produced by Graham Flanagan and Tony Manfred.

