JON STEWART: Wisconsin Protests Are NOT Like Cairo, Or 9/11...They're The Bizarro Tea Party!

There were few places where the Tea Party had a bigger sweep than in Wisconsin.



Voters tossed out a three-term progressive Democrat from the Senate, overturned Democrat majorities in the House, and elected Republican governor Scott Walker.

But now the Unions are facing off against Walker as he attempts to not merely change the benefits guaranteed to the unions, but also take away their collective bargaining rights (which essentially strips the unions to a group of people “wearing identical T-shirts.”)

So what happened? You would think that the Tea Party loved protests and Americans that took to the streets. How is it that Fox News hates the protestors and loves the Tea Party, but MSNBC hates the Tea Party and loves the protestors?

The answer according to Jon Stewart: the protests are a bizarro Tea Party. (Yes, you’ve seen that episode of Seinfeld.)

Also? Note to media: the Wisconsin protests are not the same as anything going on in the Middle East “in any f*cking way, shape, or form, at all.” Also? Rick Santelli needs to quit with the 9/11 references. Next thing you know news reports will be connecting Wisconsin to “the struggles of Charlie Sheen, bravely fighting his addiction.”

Video below.



– Crisis in Dairyland – Revenge of the Curds

