Jon Stewart: Is Hillary Clinton Embarrassed By WikiLeaks? Uh, Were You Alive In The Nineties?

If nothing else the latest WikiLeaks dump is providing great material for late night.



Jon Stewart continued his mocking of the media’s reaction to the big document reveal: “Like many post-Thanksgiving dumps, this is long and endlessly fascinating to pick through.”

Meanwhile, he notes that it’s hard to imagine something like this embarrassing Sec of State Hillary Clinton after the nineties. And that Julian Assange perhaps should educate himself better about Americans: “I think you’re underestimating how cynical Americans are about their government already…unless we’re going to find out the aliens from Area 51 killed Kennedy? Stop with the drama.”

Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c The Informant! www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour The Daily Show on FacebookStill here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.