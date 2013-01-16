Jon Stewart Fires Back At Paul Krugman: 'If Somebody Is Ruining Their Brand' With The Trillion Dollar Coin, It's You

Photo: Comedy Central

Daily Show host Jon Stewart fired back last night at economist Paul Krugman over the idea of minting a trillion-dollar coin to work around the debt ceiling. It continued a riff that was forged over the weekend when Krugman slammed Stewart for being “lazy” in satirizing the idea.Stewart mocked Krugman as “the only creature more noble than a freshly felched unicorn” and “the rare grey-bearded urban laureate.” He took issue with Krugman calling him “lazy” in a blog post over the weekend, joking that he was “banging it out four days a week, 22 minutes a day!”



Stewart then played a clip of Krugman saying Stewart was “ruining his brand” by not doing enough research and mocking the opposition.

“I’m pretty sure that is my brand,” Stewart quipped.

Then he added this kicker: “If somebody is ruining their brand with a trillion dollar coin idea, I don’t think it’s the non-economist.”

Stewart noted that he was a fan of Krugman.

Watch the full clip below:

