The Donald Trump-Jon Stewart Feud Gets The Taiwanese Animation Treatment, And It's Hilarious

Donald Trump and Jon Stewart engaged in a war of tweets last Friday, based off a segment in which Stewart referred to Trump as “F—face Von Clownstick.”



The feud stems off a Twitter rant last week in which Trump attacked Stewart, pointing out how Stewart had adopted a different stage name than his birth name of Liebowitz.

“Can’t an overrated Jew have a complicated relationship with his dad without being accused of hiding his heritage?” The Daily Show’s official Twitter account responded.

We now have Taiwanese CGI animation of the back-and-forth. It’s a good one:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

