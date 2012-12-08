Jon Stewart And Chris Christie Have Many Awkward Exchanges In A Tense Daily Show Interview

Photo: Comedy Central

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart started off lighthearted enough, as the two bonded over their love of Bruce Springsteen.What followed afterward stood in contrast, as the liberal Stewart engaged the Republican Christie in a tough line of questioning and challenged him on his previous stances on President Barack Obama.



Stewart first asked Christie about the difference in some comments he made on Obama before and after Superstorm Sandy. Here’s one pointed exchange:

STEWART: “The week before the storm, you were out there and said: ‘President Obama couldn’t lead his way out of a paper bag.’

“And then right after the storm was over, you were like, ‘This man is a leader.'”

CHRISTIE: “What it tells me is that people have different skill sets at different times.”

STEWART: “So he wasn’t a leader until you needed leadership?”

CHRISTIE: “Maybe until he was presented with a stark opportunity to lead.”

Christie and Stewart also sparred over the governor’s decision on Thursday to reject a state-run health insurance exchange under the Affordable Care Act — the same day he was in Washington asking for assistance from the federal government for Sandy.

Christie defended his decision, saying the federal government has not provided states with enough specifics for him to commit to the exchange. He said he would be willing to reconsider once the federal government provides specifics on cost and the balance of control between federal and state governments.

“If you have cancer and you don’t have health insurance, that’s Hurricane Sandy,” Stewart said. Christie explained that not having a state-run exchange is not the same thing as not providing coverage.

Later, while discussing the Republican Party’s “philosophy,” Stewart asked Christie if he’d “let the free market dictate the response to Sandy.”

“That’s a ridiculous question,” Christie said. “If you’re someone that favours government-run health care, that’s a point of view. It’s an absolutely acceptable point of view, but one that I disagree with.”

Check out the first two clips of Christie and Stewart below. Head over to Comedy Central to watch the full interview.

