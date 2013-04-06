Jon Stewart Mocks VA Backlog Crisis: 'There's Gotta Be An App For That'

In a segment on The Daily Show last night, Jon Stewart hammered the Department of Veterans Affairs for its problems with the claims backlog.



The V.A. has seen a more than 2,000 per cent increase in veterans waiting a year or more in some cases — a bureaucratic mess that is due, in large part, to the fact that 97 per cent of claims are still processed on paper.

Showing a clip from a V.A. office overflowing with paper files, Stewart asked, “Is that the V.A. or an episode of Hoarders?”

Stewart mocked the upgrades to the facility as well — which include a system for better storage of paper files.

“Congratulations, you’ve taken the V.A. into the 21st… month of the 1970s,” Stewart says.

To their credit, the V.A. has implemented a paperless system in 18 offices with full deployment slated by the end of 2013.

But showing a clip that said the V.A. “pledges to eliminate the long waits by the end of 2015,” Stewart interjected:

“Yeah, you get that is in itself, a long wait, right?”

Watch the full segment below:

