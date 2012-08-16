WATCH: Jon Stewart Uses Twilight To Explain Paul Ryan's Budget

Still high on his Monday interview with Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson, Jon Stewart tried to keep his new viewers engaged last night by using the teen vampire phenomenon to explain 2012 election coverage.



“Two men battle in this election, one of them belonging to a very old, very pale clan of ancient blood suckers,” Stewart began. “The other, a wild, young and diverse feral group of incoherent people. Both competing for something only one of them can possess: a four-year constitutionally mandated term heading our nation’s executive branch….I mean the love of an underaged woman named America.”

Watch the segment below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Later, John Hodgman expounded on the similarities:

“Twilight is like this campaign, but not because it’s confusing,” he said. “Because it requires you to free your spirit and have a blatant and utter disregard for logic. Twilight is like Fox News — it’s not meant for mind! You watch it with your heart. And your guts.”

Watch the clip below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.