FORGET HIS OSCAR NOMINATION: James Franco Has A Sex Tape

James Franco was just nominated for an Oscar, and is hosting the big show, but no one cares about that anymore.Everyone’s talking about the sex tape that Franco said he made as a 19-year-old, that he brought up during a round table discussion with other Oscar-nominated actors for Newsweek.



Franco has proven himself to be something of a virtuoso in a variety of creative and performing fields — so how did he fare in this venture?

He confessed that it looked “‘horrible.” So he has a lot of respect for actors in pornography, because “they’re not just doing it, they’re really selling it.”

Cue a certain amount of awkward laughter from the other actors at the table, including Nicole Kidman, Annette Bening, and Colin Firth.

