Jon Stewart Ripped Into The Congressional Insider Trading Rule Last Night

Jon Stewart has finally taken up Congressional insider trading as his latest favourite punching bag during The Daily Show.



During the segment, he contrasts the enforcement action on insider trading at banks and hedge funds lately with how Congress is addressing its own insider trading issues—which is not much—highlighting how the recent law on congressional insider trading might not be effective at addressing the issues it is meant to address.

It’s a riot. Check out the two videos—

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

