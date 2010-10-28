Jon Stewart To President Obama: How Did We Go From "Hope And Change" To "Please Baby, One More Chance"

President Obama made his highly-anticipated appearance on Jon Stewart’s “Daily Show” last night. It was the first time a sitting president has gone on the show, which is being filmed this week in Washington D.C. at the Shakespeare Theatre’s Sidney Harman Hall in advance of Stewart’s big “Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear” on Saturday.



Overall it was a friendly, mostly softball interview. But Stewart wasted no time pressing Obama on why his promise of sweeping change and reform hasn’t played out the way many Americans had expected.

“You ran on very high rhetoric, ‘hope and change,’ and the democrats this year seems to be running on, ‘Please baby, one more chance,'” Stewart said. “How did we go, in two years, from ‘hope and change,’ ‘We are the people we’ve been looking for,’ to, ‘You’re not gonna give back the keys, are ya?’ Are you disappointed in how it’s gone?”

Watch Obama’s response below, starting around the four-minute mark:

