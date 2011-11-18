Jon Stewart: The Super Committee Is SuperBad

The Daily Show turned its sights on the latest manifestation of congressional dysfunction last night — taking a shot at the super committee tasked with reaching $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction.



Jon Stewart mocked the mandatory spending cuts that will take effect if the committee fails to reach its target (and increasingly likely possibility) as “a process that combines Congress’ least favourite things — sequestering and castration.”

Congress did act on one thing yesterday, Stewart noted — pushing forward with a bill to allow the sauce on pizza to be considered a vegetable in school lunches.

Watch the video below:





