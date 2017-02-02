Jon Stewart goes on a passionate rant about Trump's presidency on 'The Late Show'

Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, the first time he’s been on the show since the election of President Donald Trump.

Showing up with an extremely long red tie (a Trump style trademark) and raccoon-like hairpiece on his head, Stewart said his look was less an imitation of the president and more his belief of how men dress now since Trump came into office.

“The president sets men’s fashion and I saw the inauguration: super long tie, dead animal on head — boom,” he said.

But the former “Daily Show” host’s main reason for being on the show, he said, was that he had the next three executive orders that Trump was going to sign.

Channeling Trump, he read the first order: “to secure our border China shall immediately and without hesitation send us their wall.”

Stewart followed that by saying that America now finally has an official language.

“The official language of the United States is bull—-,” he added. “And none of that, ‘Sure I’ll speak bull—- at work but at home I’m going to use facts and real information.’ No, bull—- all the time, immersion, it’s the only way to be fluent.”

And the final Trump “executive order” was more Stewart’s patented editorial to America than a joke. Having only been in office 11 days, Trump is “exhausting,” according to Stewart.

“The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public,” he said.

He continued: “We have never faced this before, purposeful vindictive chaos, but perhaps therein lies the saving grace of my, Donald J. Trump’s presidency. No one action will be adequate, all action will be necessary, and if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally partially intact, then I, Donald J. Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of America, just not the way I thought I was gonna.”

Watch the entire Jon Stewart appearance on “The Late Show” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.