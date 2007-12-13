Jon Stewart, 'The Hills' Clips Coming To AOL (VIA/TWX)

Short video clips from Viacom shows like “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” “The Colbert Report,” “Reno 911,” MTV’s “The Hills,” VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” and “Degrassi” will be distributed through AOL’s video site starting later this week. For Viacom (VIA), broader distribution means more potential eyeballs watching its shows. For AOL (TWX), a bigger video library will help it compete with NBC/News Corp.-owned Hulu, Google’s YouTube, etc. Release

