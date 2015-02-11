Jon Stewart will leave 'The Daily Show' as the highest-paid late-night host on TV

Jon Stewart announced Tuesday afternoon he will be stepping down from “The Daily Show.”

Stewart, 52, will leave the Comedy Central show as TV’s highest-paid late-night TV personality.

According to TV Guide’s annual salary report, “The Daily Show” host makes anywhere from $US25-$US30 million per year. In 2012, TV Guide reported his salary at $US16 million.

That number blows network hosts out of the water. The average salary for the late-night hosts hovers around $US10 million. The only one who comes close to Stewart’s reported paycheck is David Letterman at $US20 million per year.

Here are the numbers via TV Guide:

Late-night Personality Network Salary per year 1. Jon Stewart Comedy Central $US25-$US30 million 2. David Letterman CBS $US20 million 3. Conan O’Brien TBS $US12 million 4. Jimmy Fallon NBC $US11 million 6. Chelsea Handler Netflix $US10 million 6. Jimmy Kimmel ABC $US10 million 7. John Oliver HBO $US2 million

Stewart has been hosting “The Daily Show” since 1999. The show averages more than 1.5 million viewers daily.

There’s no word yet on Stewart’s final date on “The Daily Show” or his next gig; however, he could turn his eye to movies.

In 2013, Stewart briefly left “The Daily Show” for three months to focus on his directorial debut, “Rosewater,” about the imprisonment of journalist Maziar Bahari while covering Iran’s presidential elections.

