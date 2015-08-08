Jon Stewart raised more than $2.2 million for autism with his final episode of 'The Daily Show'

Omaze Jon Stewart gives instructions to donors who want to appear on ‘The Daily Show.’

As Jon Stewart’s 16 years on “The Daily Show” was coming to an end on Thursday, the host still found a way to do some good.

Stewart partnered with charity fundraising company, Omaze and raised $US2,235,520 for New York Collaborates for Autism, according to a press release.

“Over the last 16 years, no one has done more than Jon to engage people around the issues that truly impact our lives, and it’s fitting that he leveraged his final show to raise over $US2M for this incredible cause,” Omaze co-founder Matt Pohlson said in a statement.

How did he do it? Fans who donated $US10 or more to the campaign were entered into a raffle-like drawing to attend the final taping of the show, meet Stewart, and hang out on-set.

A total of 47,048 people from 78 countries made donations averaging $US45.50 each. The largest donation was $US35,000. The winner donated $US100.

Meet the winner:

One donor didn’t seem to mind that he didn’t win the big prize.

This is the second year “The Daily Show” and Jon Stewart participated in a charity giveaway with Omaze. Watch a video featuring last year’s winner, Paul Dorasil, below:

