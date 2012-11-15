Jon Stewart Rips Attempted Secessionists And CEOs For Whining About Obama's Re-Election

On The Daily Show last night, Jon Stewart ranted about CEOs and attempted secessionists for making up “Whine Country” after President Barack Obama won re-election last week.



Stewart slammed CEOs who have complained Obama’s Affordable Care Act and its effect on their businesses. In particular, he targeted Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter, who said he will have to raise prices and cut back worker hours to compensate for insuring them. Stewart offered a solution for Papa John’s: Stop giving away free pizzas.

“Maybe next time,” Stewart said, “take all the millions you donated for partisan political purposes and pump it back into the type of health care advances that may ultimately increase business productivity.”

Watch the clips below:

