Jon Stewart Tells Larry King His "Sanity" Rally "Is Not The Anti-Glenn Beck Rally"

On “Larry King Live” last night, “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart got right down to talking about his upcoming “Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear” with Stephen Colbert.



King asked Stewart if the event was the “anti” version of Glenn Beck’s Aug. 28 “Restoring honour” rally.

“It is not the Anti-Glenn Beck rally,” Stewart replied. “It’s a very similar — what we are doing is we are using the rally format to do the same thing we do with our shows. The message will be a very similar-type idea.”

Stewart continued:

It’s just using the rally through a satirical format. Like the book is like our show in book form. We’re going to also develop our show in capsule form. In powder form. Maybe a drink form the astronauts can use up in the space shuttle. It’s not — you know, everybody should just wait and see what it is, make their own decisions.

Stewart also took the opportunity to get a crack in about the ratings and PR turmoil at CNN.

“You made the right choice,” he said, referring to King’s decision to end his show this fall. “You know what you are? You are the last guy out of a burning building.”

Here’s a clip:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.