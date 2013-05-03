Jon Stewart Crushed Ted Cruz Last Night, The 'Most Hated Man In The Senate'

Last night on the Daily Show, Jon Stewart mocked freshman Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the firebrand conservative whose pugnacious style has been criticised by both Democrats and Republicans.



Calling Cruz the “The Most Hated Man in the Senate” — a title which Stewart compared to “the lowest-rated show on NBC” — Stewart alleged the Texas Tea Party favourite has touted conspiracy theories and smeared his colleagues on the Senate floor.

Cruz is reportedly considering a bid for the presidency. However, Stewart noted, Cruz was born in Canada

“Our beloved Texas freedom fighter is nothing but a dirty syrup guzzler!” Stewart said. “What a terrible twist, eh?

Watch the whole segment:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Ted www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Indecision Political humour The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.