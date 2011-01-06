Jon Stewart Makes A Total Mockery Of Yesterday's RNC Chairman Debate

Yesterday the RNC held a debate between candidates vying to replace Michael Steele as chairman of the RNC. Otherwise known as a gift to late night television.



Between Michael Steele claiming his favourite book is War and Peace (“it was the best of times, and the worst of times), and Ann Wagner declaring her favourite bar was her kitchen table (except the question was book), well, let’s just say, Obama may have some reason to feel cocky going into 2012.

Did we mention Tucker Carlson was the moderator?

Vid below. Maybe the upshot of the NYT calling Stewart the new Murrow will mean he will get to host a debate between now and November 2012. Dare to dream. Video below.

