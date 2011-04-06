JON STEWART: Democrats Couldn't Get Laid Even If It Was A Dying Person's Only Hope Of Survival

Jon Stewart is, er, frustrated with the spineless way the Dems are dealing with the Tea Pary faction of the GOP who appears intent on shutting down the government over a sliver of the budget.



“Do you have any idea what you’re up against.”

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart

Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c For a Few Dollars More www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.