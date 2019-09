After all, the US ranks 64th in the world in income inequality. That’s better than Uruguay!



(Video below.)

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c World of Class Warfare – Warren Buffett vs. Wealthy Conservatives www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.