Jon Stewart takes over for Stephen Colbert to tell Trump supporters they 'don't own' America

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’/CBS/YouTube Jon Stewart on the post-RNC episode of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

After unleashing the old character of Stephen Colbert earlier this week, Jon Stewart came out of retirement once again to take over CBS’s “Late Show” during its live episode after the Republican National Convention.

The former “Daily Show” host took the opportunity to displace Colbert from his desk for some choice words on GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, the “right-wing media,” and Republicans in general.

“Well, the convention’s over,” Stewart began. “I thought Donald Trump was going to speak. Ivanka [Trump] said he was going to come out. She said he was really compassionate and generous. But then this angry groundhog came out and he just vomited all over everybody for an hour.”

Stewart boiled down the convention’s messages to three points.

“One, jail your political opponent,” he said. “Inject Rudy Giuliani with a speedball and Red Bull enema. And then three, spend the rest of the time scaring the holy bejeezus out of everybody.”

But Stewart was just warming up. He really wanted to point out what he saw as the hypocrisy of Republicans backing a candidate that “embodies all the things that they have for years said that they hated about Barack Obama.”

He then played a montage of things Republicans have criticised Obama for in the past, including a lack of government experience, and for being divisive, thin-skinned, authoritarian, and “a narcissist with no grip on reality.”

His attention then turned to the “right-wing media” and specifically Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, who Stewart referred to as “Lumpy.” In a series of clips, he showed how the conservative host said one characteristic was bad about Obama and then praised the same trait in Trump.

“So, here’s where we are,” Stewart concluded. “Either ‘Lumpy’ and his friends are lying about being bothered by thin-skinned, authoritarian, less-than-Christian, readers of [teleprompter] being president, or they don’t care as long as it’s their thin-skinned, [teleprompter-reading], authoritarian tyrant, narcissist. You just want that person to give you your country back, because you feel you’re this country’s rightful owners. There’s only one problem with that. This country isn’t yours. You don’t own it. It never was.”

Watch Stewart’s post-RNC return below:

