Jon Stewart Takes On Crazy Extremists With His "Rally To Restore Sanity"

On “The Daily Show” last night, Jon Stewart announced what amounts to his version of Glenn Beck’s “Restoring honour” rally.



His lead in:

We live in troubled times, with real people, facing real problems, problems that have real, if imperfect, solutions, that I believe 70 to 80% of our population could agree to try, and could ultimately live with. Unfortunately, the conversation and process is controlled by the other 15 to 20%. You may know them as the people who believe Obama is a muslim planning a secret takeover of America so that he can force his radical black liberal Christianity down our throats. Or that George Bush let 9/11 happen to help pad Dick Cheney’s Halliburton stock portfolio … We have seen these folks, the loud folks, over the years dominate our national conversation on our most important issues. But why don’t we hear from the 70- to 80-percenters?

Stewart’s answer: “The Rally to Restore Sanity,” a “million moderate march” that will take place in Washington on Oct. 30. More details to come.

In the meantime, here’s the video with the announcement:

