Jon Stewart Takes Fox News' 'Fair And Balanced' Hours To Task

Last night on Comedy Central, Daily Show host Jon Stewart took Fox News to task for their argument that their daytime broadcasts offer “fair and balanced” news.



Certainly, Fox News’ opinionated night anchors are part of what brings in their high ratings. But he cites an October 2009 New York Times article, in which “Fox argues that its news hours — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on weekdays — are objective.”

Then Stewart, a frequent media critic, argues that America Live’s new anchor Megyn Kelly wasn’t necessarily presenting a “balanced” picture of the health care summit by airing quotes from pundits who think the bill is a terrible idea.

We asked Fox News reps. for a response and haven’t heard back yet.

