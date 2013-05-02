Jon Stewart Blasts Republicans On Syria: 'More Complicated Than The Good Ol' Days' In Iraq

Jon Stewart outlined the complicated approach to taking action in the Syrian conflict on “The Daily Show” Tuesday, chiding Republicans for urging quick action without a clear plan.



Stewart hit President Barack Obama for what were all-or-nothing comments on the use of chemical weapons being a “red line” for the U.S.

But he spent most of the segment slamming Senate Republicans who have urged Obama to take immediate action — while seeming to make conflicting and vague statements about that action.

Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-Ga.) said Sunday that the U.S. should intervene because it has never sat back while thousands of civilians were killed by regimes.

“Thank you,” Stewart said sarcastically. “Well, obviously except for, you know, Rwanda. And Darfur, and Bosnia, and Cambodia — point taken, point taken. We as America have never let something like that happen before — in Syria with this particular Assad.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), meanwhile, urged Obama to arm Syrian rebels — as long as they’re “the right people.”

“Oh, the right weapons to the right people!” Stewart quipped. “Maybe we could do background checks.”

Stewart got to the heart of the problem — nobody seems to want to send U.S. troops to Syria. But to invoke international action, Russia has to be persuaded, leading Stewart to say that “we are f—ed.”

“A little more complicated than the good ol’ days, isn’t it, fellas?” Stewart said. “Back when you could just invade a country because a guy named ‘Curve Ball’ told you there were mobile biological weapons laboratories in Iraq. It’s as though that little misadventure made all of us a little more cautious as to what constitutes the crossing of a red line.”

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

