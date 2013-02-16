Jon Stewart Grilled Susan Rice Over The Obama Administration's 'Odd' Handling Of Benghazi

Photo: Comedy Central

Daily Show host Jon Stewart challenged U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice on Thursday, asking her about the mixed messages from the Obama administration about the Sept. 11 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya. Rice highlighted many of the same talking points she has peddled since the attack. Rice caught the ire of Republicans for her appearances on Sunday news shows in the days following the attack, when she suggested that the attacks were a spontaneous demonstration in response to an obscure anti-Muslim YouTube video. Of course, those claims turned out to false. Rice was considered to be nominated for Secretary of State, but she withdrew her nomination amid rising tension.



Stewart pressed Rice, saying that the Sunday show explanations and the administration’s other initial responses were “odd.”

“It does look like there’s a great deal of confusion there,” Stewart told Rice.

“There is always confusion when you have a tragedy of that sort and Americans are killed,” Rice said. “The bigger tragedy is we’ve spent all of these months trying to figure out the origin of some talking points — which were cleared at the highest level of the intelligence community — and, in my opinion, not enough time doing the service that we owe to our fallen colleagues.”

At the end of the interview, Stewart asked Rice if she wanted to respond directly to her critics.

“They’re dead wrong,” Rice said. “And they are, in fact, doing a disservice to those we lost.”

