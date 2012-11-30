Jon Stewart Totally Destroyed John McCain And Lindsey Graham Over Susan Rice

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart blasted Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham Wednesday night, peeling back the hypocrisy of their heated opposition to United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice.



Through a series of archived clips, Stewart shows how McCain and Graham were vocal adherents to the belief that Saddam Hussein had nuclear weapons, a theory that led the U.S. into the war in Iraq and later turned out to have been based on bad intelligence. Of course, McCain and Graham are now accusing Rice of similarly making misleading statements about the Sept. 11 attacks on U.S. diplomatic personnel in Benghazi.

“Here’s the thing — these two don’t get to be the ones who get to be self-righteously upset about this,” Stewart declared. “Remember these two from a decade ago?”

The whole segment is worth watching. Check out the video below:

